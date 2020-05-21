Two killed in Shelby County plane crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Federal Aviation Authority says Wednesday’s small plane crash in Shelby County, Texas claimed the lives of two people.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash happened around 4:40 p.m. just south of the Center Municipal Airport.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

State from the FAA:

A single-engine Cessna 206 crashed this evening under unknown circumstances, about a quarter-mile south of Center Municipal Airport in Center, Texas. The plane was destroyed upon impact. The FAA and the NTSB will investigate, and the NTSB will be in charge. Please contact local officials for information on the condition of the occupants. The FAA and NTSB do not release names. We defer to local officials to release those at the appropriate time. We will release the tail number after investigators verify it at the crash site.

The NTSB will be leading the investigation into what caused the plane to crash.

The NTSB is investigating the crash Wednesday of a Cessna 206H airplane in Center, Texas. The NTSB is not traveling to the crash scene at this time. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) May 21, 2020

