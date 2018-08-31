Two killed in south Louisiana plane crash

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

VERMILLION PARISH, LA - At least two people are dead after a small plane crashed into a radio tower in Louisiana.

The incident happened Friday morning in Vermilion Parish.

The FAA identified the plane involved as a Piper Cherokee, and was registered to a Texas man.

It's unclear where the plane was heading when the crash happened.

Authorities say both the FAA NTSB plan to investigate what happened.