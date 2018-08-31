Local News

Two killed in south Louisiana plane crash

By:

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 06:32 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 06:32 PM CDT

VERMILLION PARISH, LA - At least two people are dead after a small plane crashed into a radio tower in Louisiana.

The incident happened Friday morning in Vermilion Parish.

The FAA identified the plane involved as a Piper Cherokee, and was registered to a Texas man.

It's unclear where the plane was heading when the crash happened.

Authorities say both the FAA NTSB plan to investigate what happened.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected