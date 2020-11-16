Two more SW Arkansas schools turn to all-virtual learning due to COVID-19 impact on faculty, staff

HOPE, Ark. (KTALKSHV) – Two more schools have decided to turn to an all-virtual learning format in southwest Arkansas after the impact of the coronavirus on faculty and staff.

Accodring Hope Public Schools, the Yerger Middle School and Hope Academy of Public Service campuses will pivot to remote learning starting Tuesday, Nov. 17 through Friday, Nov. 27.

HPS Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart announced Monday that the schools are joining Beryl Henry Elementary School and Clinton Primary School as a result of a large number of faculty and staff impacted by COVID-19.

Dr. Hart said, “Data shows a number of faculty and staff have had probable close contact. In both buildings at Yerger Middle School and HAPS, we are hovering at about 50 percent of our certified staff that has been affected. Consequently, Yerger and HAPS will pivot to a virtual format beginning Tuesday, Nov. 17, through Friday, Nov. 27, for students, faculty and staff.”

Hart added, “There will be no students, faculty or staff on any of the four campuses until Nov. 30.”

Hart continued to emphasize the pivot at all four campuses mainly concerns the impact among faculty and staff.

Hart said, “There currently remains no evidence of impact of positive cases or probable close contacts from students that are the reason for the pivot. Teachers will contact parents regarding learning expectations for their students during the pivot.”

Students at all four campuses will use the Lincoln Learning platform to continue their daily studies online as outlined in the district’s response plan for COVID-19.

Parents should direct questions by email or telephone to their student’s classroom teacher.

HPS Child Nutrition Services Director Deanna Gilbert said all affected students will be eligible to receive meal services via drive-by pickup at Yerger Middle School during the pivot period from 11 a.m. to noon Monday and Wednesday. Meals distributed on Wednesday include the remainder of each week. All meals are free.

HPS Transportation and Facilities Director Maurice Henry said all four buildings will undergo a “deep clean” during the pivot period.

The official Thanksgiving holiday period for the district is Nov. 25-27, with all HPS campuses returning to regular on-site and virtual format instruction on Nov. 30.