Two North Webster High School students drown in Claiborne Parish creek

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two 16-year-old Webster Parish teens drowned Sunday afternoon in Claiborne Parish, according to Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker.

Parker said Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s deputies went to the scene where five teens had gone swimming in a creek off Flat Lick Road in rural Claiborne Parish. Claiborne Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Brian Brisco, who was at the scene Sunday, confirmed the death of the two teens.

The five jumped in the water, but two didn’t come up.

Springhill Police Chief Will Lynd confirmed that both boys were from Springhill and students at North Webster High School.

The teens who drowned have not yet been identified.