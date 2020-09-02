Two NWLA parishes’ state offices to remain closed Sept. 3 in aftermath of Hurricane Laura

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – APRIL 17: A general view of the Louisiana State Capitol prior to a rally against Louisiana’s stay-at-home order and economic shutdown on April 17, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Governor John Bell Edwards has said Louisiana’s high rate of infections and deaths does not position the state to quickly open back up. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne is announcing that state offices in two northwest Louisiana parishes as well as 11 others will continue to be closed Thursday, Sept. 3 in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

Northwest Louisiana parishes’ state offices include those in Natchitoches and Sabine.

Other state offices closed are in the parishes of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Grant, Jefferson Davis, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn.

All agency heads are responsible for determining those essential personnel who should remain on duty, report for duty or those who should report to alternate work sites as necessary. Officials continue to monitor conditions throughout the state, and this announcement may be updated.

This office closure applies to all nonessential employees, including those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19.

