Two proposals submitted for I-20/I-220 Interchange into BAFB

Two proposals have been submitted for the I-20/I-220 Interchange project into Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier Parish.

James Construction Group, LLC. and Gilchrist Construction Company both submitted proposals.

These proposals will be extensively reviewed for their ability to plan, design, construct, and control the project in order to produce a quality product on – or ahead of – schedule.

“This project is rooted in efficiency and effectiveness, transforming from a two decades old wish-list item to an approved, funded, and procured project in the span of a year,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “We made a commitment to taxpayers to deliver these vital pieces of infrastructure through determined collaboration with local, state, and federal officials, and we’re following through on that commitment.”

Utilizing the design-build method will expedite the project delivery process by combining the design and construction phases. The recommendation to advertise and solicit for the BAFB project was approved January 31, 2018 by the Louisiana Joint Transportation Committee, with support from the Governor.

DOTD has made compelling progress since the unprecedented Notice of Intent letter was issued in March 2018, as the Department continues to seek innovative funding and project delivery measures. Since then, we’ve entered and completed the Request for Proposals (RFPs) phase, identified the top three design-builders, received two proposals, and remain ahead of schedule.

“We’re excited to move into the next phase, and would like to sincerely thank the companies who were interested in being a part of this project and those who submitted a proposal,” said Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson. “This project will provide not only much-needed additional access into BAFB, but it will also serve to help continue and expand the mission of the base and its role in our national security.”

Funding commitments have also been made by the City of Bossier, Bossier Parish, and local Metropolitan Planning Organization as well as public support from economic development groups in the region.

“This interchange project is an example of a successful pursuit of alternative means of moving the state’s infrastructure forward, even while battling a $14 billion backlog,” Dr. Wilson said. “We clearly understand the critical need of working with private industry, local government, and federal partners to strategically plan for the future.”

This project and two other significant infrastructure projects are being funded through the state’s first issuance of GARVEE bonds, which are special bonds that are repaid using federal funds allocated to Louisiana. DOTD has received the three approvals required by the Legislature to begin to access these bonds.

A contract execution is scheduled for early March 2019.

