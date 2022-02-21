SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two local women have created a Facebook page dedicated to reviewing the mudbugs at many crawfish restaurants in the Shreveport-Bossier area.

Sarah Walton and Courtney Wingate visit local restaurants just to try the crawfish, and they capture it all on video.

In addition to helping crawfish connoisseurs discover the best places to eat mudbug, Walton and Wingate say the Crawfish Tales Facebook page is also meant to entertain.

Once they have captured their experience, they give the restaurant a rating and upload the video.

“People loved it,” Courtney Wingate recalls of the response after they uploaded their first video. “I mean, like they within thirty minutes, we had like 100 likes on our page.”

In their latest episode, they say people kept telling them to try Red Barn Cajun Crawfish on Pines Road. Owner Darius Spills was more than happy to have them taste his crawfish.

“It’s amazing that they are using a social media platform to spread the word about crawfish.”