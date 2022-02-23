CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two teams of students from Caddo Middle Magnet took the top two spots at the 2022 Louisiana Envirothon last week in Baton Rouge.

Eleven teams from schools around the state participated in the environmental competition hosted by the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality that included testing in aquatics, forestry, soils, wildlife, a current issue, and an oral presentation. The 2022 current issue was Waste to Resources.

The Hue Manatees, made up of five students from Caddo Magnet in Shreveport, took first place and scored the highest in the testing areas. The five-student Green Team, also from Caddo Magnet, took second place.

Winning teams received recognition, plaques, medals, and cash prizes.

Winners of the 2022 Louisiana Envirothon:

First Place : Caddo Parish Magnet High School-The Hue Manatees (Ashini Modi, Alice Hale, Sarah Johnson, Justine Negron, Anika Alla)

: Caddo Parish Magnet High School-The Hue Manatees (Ashini Modi, Alice Hale, Sarah Johnson, Justine Negron, Anika Alla) Second Place : Caddo Parish Magnet High School –The Green Team (Alston Zhang, Soren Cate, Mason Sater, Marshall O’Callaghan, Logan O’Callaghan)

: Caddo Parish Magnet High School –The Green Team (Alston Zhang, Soren Cate, Mason Sater, Marshall O’Callaghan, Logan O’Callaghan) Third Place: Patrick F. Taylor Science & Technology Academy (Alex Kraus, Ava Johnson, Nathan Cao, Julia Lagrange, Allie Johnson)

Highest Scores in Testing Areas:

Caddo Parish Magnet High School – The Hue Manatees: (Ashini Modi, Alice Hale, Sarah Johnson, Justine Negron, Anika Alla) scored highest in Forestry, Current Issue, Orals, and Wildlife

Calvin High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) (Kaylie Canerday, Kyleigh Blundell, Emma Canerday, Halee Roton, Karlee Abels) scored highest in Soils

Patrick F. Taylor Science & Technology Academy (Alex Kraus, Ava Johnson, Nathan Cao, Julia Lagrange, Allie Johnson) scored highest in Aquatics

Louisiana Envirothon partnered with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, Louisiana Department of Agriculture & Forestry, Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries, Louisiana Environmental Education Commission, LSU School of Plant, Environmental & Soil Sciences, LSU Superfund Basic Research Program, Shreveport Aquarium, and Southern University and A&M College – Urban Forestry Program to host the competition.