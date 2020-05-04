Two teens drown Sunday while swimming in Webster Parish’s Caney Lake

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Webster Parish is mourning the loss of two teenage boys who drowned in Caney Lake early Sunday evening.

According to Webster Parish Sheriff Gary Sexton, the teens, 17-year-old Kurtavis Cox and 15-year-old DeVondrick Seamster, were swimming off the public boat launch when they got into deep water and couldn’t come up to the surface.

Three deputies from the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 7:09 p.m. Sunday and when they reached the scene, immediately shed their gear and went into the water to try to find the teens.

When they were unsuccessful, the Minden Rescue Unit responded and sent two divers into the water, who found the young men’s bodies.

Although Sexton said swimming off the boat dock is prohibited, he said the teens had no way of knowing that, since no signs were posted. “They didn’t do anything wrong,” he said, adding they were just enjoying some downtime at the end of a warm sunny day.

Sexton said one of the teens’ mothers was at the scene, while his department went to the home of the other teen and informed the mom of the death of her son.

