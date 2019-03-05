Two teens in custody, one at large in Marshall robbery and assault Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photos courtesy: Marshall Police Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Erik Galindo, 18 (Source: Marshall Police Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The suspects fled the scene in a red, 2-door pickup truck. (Source: Marshall Police Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sabastian Anthony, 17 (Source: Marshall Police Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Richard Christopher, Jr., 17 (Source: Marshall Police Department) [ + - ]

MARSHALL, Texas - (News release from the Marshall Police Department) - The Marshall Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate an individual wanted for Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

On Sunday, February 24, at approximately 7:57 p.m., officers received reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Benita Drive. When officers arrived, the victim explained that he had been robbed by three individuals in the 500 block of Laurel Lane.



After taking an undisclosed amount of money from the victim, the suspects fled the scene in a red, 2-door pickup truck. The victim then reportedly got into his own vehicle and chased after the suspects.

The suspects fired shots at the victim in the vicinity of Washington Avenue and Oakley Street. No injuries were reported.

As a result of their investigation, detectives arrested 17-year-old Sabastian Anthony and 17-year-old Richard Christopher, Jr., both of Marshall. Anthony was booked into the Harrison County Jail on Monday, March 4, where he is charged with Aggravated Robbery.

Christopher was booked into the Harrison County Jail on Wednesday, February 27, where he is charged with Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

A warrant has also been issued for 18-year-old Erik Galindo, charging him with Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Anyone with information on where Galindo can be located is urged to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575. Those wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers Facebook page or P3 app.