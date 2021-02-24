Two-vehicle crash claims life of East Texas man

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — An East Texas man was killed Tuesday night after his minivan collided with a tractor truck.
The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. on US Hwy 80 in Harrison County.
According to the DPS investigators, 53-year-old Carl Aimes, of Waskom, was traveling westbound in a 2012 Nissan Quest when a 2017 Pertbilt truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer pulled out from a private drive into his path.
Aimes died at the scene.
The driver of the Peterbilt, 28-year-old Rex Renard West Jr., of Bossier City, was not injured.
The accident remains under investigation.
