Two-vehicle crash claims life of East Texas man

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — An East Texas man was killed Tuesday night after his minivan collided with a tractor truck.

The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. on US Hwy 80 in Harrison County.

According to the DPS investigators, 53-year-old Carl Aimes, of Waskom, was traveling westbound in a 2012 Nissan Quest when a 2017 Pertbilt truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer pulled out from a private drive into his path.

Aimes died at the scene.

The driver of the Peterbilt, 28-year-old Rex Renard West Jr., of Bossier City, was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation.