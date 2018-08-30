Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Two -vehicle crash claims life of East Texas man

RUSK COUNTY, Texas - KETK - One person was killed after their pickup truck collided with another vehicle in East Texas.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on US-259 and FM-918 six miles south of Kilgore.

Investigators believe the driver of a 2018 Mack truck-tractor towing a tanker trailer was traveling north on US-259 and merged waiting to turn onto FM-918.

The driver of a 2015 Ford F-350, Gary Glenn Porter, 38, of Gilmer, was traveling north on US-259 in the left lane. For an unknown reason, the Ford drifted into the turn lane and struck the back of the tanker trailer.

Porter died at the scene. The driver of the Mack truck, Reginal Charles Sherow, 46, of Henderson, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.