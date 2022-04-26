SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are working to clear the scene after two cars were in a crash at the intersection of E. 70th and Youree Dr.

Just after 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, the front end of both vehicles collided, crushing the front end of both and breaking the wheel well of one vehicle. Officers and firefighters are still working to clear the scene, and traffic may be slowed through the area while work continues.

Police have not yet released if there were any injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.