Two women, toddler injured in Saturday afternoon crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two women and a 3-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries Saturday afternoon following a two-car crash in west Shreveport.

According to Shreveport police., just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday the two women and toddler were driving their red Nissan through the intersection at Buncombe Road and Bert Kouns Industrial Loop when they were T-boned by a white SUV driven by a female.

The two females and the toddler in the Nissan were taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of their injuries.

Neither the driver of the SUV nor her male passenger was injured.

