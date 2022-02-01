TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – With the possibility of winter weather conditions arriving later this week, The Texas Department of Transportation has prepared its roads.

TxDOT crews with the Atlanta district have spread thousands of gallons of brine solution on all bridges in their nine-county district, including interstates, and US 59.

The saltwater brine prevents ice and snow from sticking to the surface of the road

Crews will retreat roads as necessary on Wednesday and work through the night as warranted starting Wednesday night.

“TxDOT is being prepared for whatever could possibly come our way and we’re going to do our very best to keep those roads open,” said Heather Deaton, spokesperson for TxDOT. “That includes our pre-treating operations today and retreating operations tomorrow, and we’ll be here 24/7 until that threat is out.”

In the event of hazardous conditions on the road due to weather, TxDOT is urging motorists to stay home if possible. If travel is necessary, drivers are advised to buckle up, stay alert and slow down.

TxDOT says you should allow for at least three times more space than usual between you and the vehicle in front of you.

For around-the-clock updates on the highway, conditions Visit driveTexas.org or call 1-800-452-9292.