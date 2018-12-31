TxDOT pretreating bridges with threat of winter weather

The Texas Department of Transportation is taking steps to keep roadways safe in anticipation of possible winter weather.

Winter precipitation is being predicted for Wednesday, Jan. 2 and TxDOT’s Atlanta District have trucks out spraying local bridges and overpasses with a brine solution.

The solution is a mixture of salt and water that binds to the pavement and helps prevent any precipitation from freezing on the pavement and structures. The treatment will appear as light white lines on the pavement.

Pretreating roadways and bridges with brine has proven to be an effective way to prevent early icing on these facilities.

The brine mixes with the precipitation creating a solution that requires much lower temperatures to freeze. The brine solution is also much more environmentally friendly that using rock salt on roadways.

Once winter precipitation begins, TxDOT will have crews out around the clock working on the highways to keep them open to traffic and as safe as possible for motorists that have to travel in the poor weather conditions.

Drivers are reminded to use extreme caution when driving in winter weather, and to always slow down and drive according to conditions.

You should never slam on their brakes which can cause the vehicle to begin skidding. If the vehicle begins sliding, you should take your foot off the accelerator and turn their steering wheel in the direction they want their vehicle to travel without oversteering.

To stay updated on road conditions log onto www.DriveTexas.org and view more winter driving tips at www.TxDOT.gov.