TxDOT treats East Texas bridges and overpasses for possible winter weather

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texas Department of Transportation is preparing for the slight potential for winter weather this weekend in East Texas.

TxDOT crews were out Thursday afternoon pre-treating bridges and overpasses with salt.

“We are pre-treating all of the bridges across the Atlanta district, our nine-county area, the bridges and the overpasses,” said TxDOT Atlanta District Public Information Officer Heather Deaton. “So we’re spraying brine on the bridge across the district just in case of any inclement weather.”

The TxDOT Atlanta District includes Bowie, Cass, Marion, Harrison, Panola, Morris, Titus, Camp, and Upshur counties.

The coldest air of the winter is expected to move late Saturday after a cold front moves through the region that will drop temperatures from the mid-70s into the upper 20s.

No precipitation is forecast once the cold front has moved through, but TxDOT says it is monitoring conditions in case things change.

TxDOT says drivers should pay close attention to weather conditions before getting on the roads.