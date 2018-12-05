Tyler: Politics played a role in garbage not being collected

Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler says politics played a role in garbage pickup not being completed on Tuesday.

Mayor Tyler said some employees called in sick and did not show up for work earlier this week, causing a shortage of trucks to be in use for Tuesday’s collection.

The garbage that wasn’t picked up yesterday, will be picked up by the end of the day.

Public Works Management believes these actions were encouraged and politically motivated.

“I appreciate the majority of dedicated Solid Waste employees who did show up for work this week and demonstrated that public service is a priority over politics,” said Mayor Ollie Tyler. “When outside politics begin to affect city operations and our quality of life, those responsible are not in keeping with the best interest of our community.”

A group of Shreveport sanitation workers held a news conference this morning to say they’re not being paid adequately enough for the work they are doing.