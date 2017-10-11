U.S. Marshals capture two people wanted for robbing man at gunpoint

Two people are behind bars for allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint in north Shreveport last month.

The robbery happened back on Sept. 29 in the 1200 block of Wells Island Rd.

Agents with the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force recently arrested 21-year-old Jennifer Washington and 21-year-old LilBrian West on felony warrants obtained by Caddo Sheriff’s Office.

According to investigators Washington and the victim have a child together. The victim left East Algonquin St. with Washington under the pretense of seeing the child.

Washington drove the victim to a dead-end street and when she turned the vehicle around, West emerged from the woods, and Washington stopped her car.

The victim was robbed at gunpoint and then Washington drove him back to East Algonquin St.

Both Washington and West were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for armed robbery. In addition, West faces a charge of being a felon in possession of firearm.

Bond for Washington has been set at $75,000 and bond for West has been set at $500,000.