U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson announces SUSLA to receive 300K award

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson announced Wednesday that Southern University at Shreveport will receive nearly $300,000 from the National Science Foundation.

According Johnson, the award is to help support education, skill development, and workforce readiness for students going into technical careers.

“Our country is facing a shortage of skilled workers,” Johnson said in a statement Wednesday.

“I am encouraged to see this investment in Southern University, and I am hopeful this award will help open doors for more high school students considering technical career paths.”

The National Science Foundation will support Southern University at Shreveport’s dual enrollment courses where high school students can earn a Certificate in Engineering Technology that can be transferred as credits when they enroll at any of the three Southern Universities in Louisiana. This program helps provide critical technical education that enables students to develop industry-needed skills.