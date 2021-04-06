U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson welcomes Acting Air Force Secretary to BAFB

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — U. S. Representative Mike Johnson and Acting Air Force Secretary John Roth pay a visit to Barksdale Air Force Base.

On Tuesday Congressman Johnson and Acting Secretary Roth took a tour of the facility and met with some of the Airmen.

Congressman Johnson and Acting Secretary Roth released the following statements:

Johnson said, “It was an honor to welcome Acting Air Force Secretary Roth to Barksdale Air Force Base today. We were given an informative tour of the installation and had productive conversations regarding upcoming projects. I greatly appreciate Mr. Roth for taking the time to see the important work being done at Barksdale and for visiting with the brave men and women who serve there,” said Johnson.

Acting Secretary Roth said, “Barksdale Airmen keep the B-52 a ready and reliable asset to deter America’s adversaries through regular exercises and deployments. B-52s that line Barksdale’s runway has been in service for over 60 years. That fact is a testament to both our maintenance personnel and the efforts to modernize an airframe that has been decisive in conflicts of the past and remains poised to do so in the future.”