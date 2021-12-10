U.S. Women’s Volleyball Team to return to Bossier City after winning gold in Tokyo

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The U.S. Women’s National Volleyball Team will play on U.S. soil for the first time since winning Olympic gold in Tokyo.

That first stop is right here in Shreveport-Bossier.

“Bossier City is one of the most supportive cities for USA Volleyball,” said Jamie Davis, USA Volleyball President and CEO. “In 2019, the U.S Women’s National Team went and competed in the Olympic trials in Bossier City and that is where all the beginning of the magic took place.”

That magic qualified the team for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo and led them to a gold medal for the first time in history.

“It is so exciting for us to be able to come back by competing again for the first time since the last time we competed in Bossier City — back in Bossier City to celebrate with the fans and the city,” Davis said. “Not only the Olympians coming back to celebrate our gold together but also for us to go and compete in the volleyball nation’s league and working on defending our title there, as well.”

The 2019 qualifier brought almost two million dollars of economic impact to the area. It could potentially double this time around.

“It brought over a 1.9-million-dollar impact. It was only a three-day event with four teams,” said Kelly Wells, executive director of the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. “The VNL Preliminary Qualifier will bring in eight teams over six days and so we will have world-class women’s volleyball playing during the whole first week of June.”

“We get fans that not only come from Bossier City or Louisiana, but from around the country to come on in and watch their heroes play on home soil,” Davis said. “It’s gonna be the extra member of our team that’s gonna help us win again.”

The other countries competing in Bossier City are 2020 Olympic silver medalist Brazil, along with Canada, Dominican Republic, Germany, Japan, Korea, and Poland. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, December 14 at 11 a.m.