UDC: Caddo commissioners will be held personally liable for monument removal

The Caddo Parish Commission voted to remove the Confederate monument outside the courthouse in October 2017.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Local Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) has sent a second letter to the Caddo Commission objecting to their plans to remove the monument, calling it a “hostile and unnecessary action.”

Chapter spokesperson Jackie Nichols says they have not received a response to their September 5 letter, which explained why they believe the removal is invalid and unlawful.

“It is our position that the Commission has shown an animus and lack of good faith to the Daughters to the extent that the Commission and its members who support this unlawful action will be personally liable in bad faith damages should it continue its hostile and unnecessary action,” wrote Nichols in the September 30 letter.

The letter was sent on the same day the Commission’s Long Range Planning Committee decided to move forward with a vote Thursday to allocate $500,000 for the removal of the monument. In August, the Commission demanded the UDC remove the monument within 90 days. The deadline for removal of the monument is Tuesday, November 26, 2019.

Read the UDC’s latest letter to the Caddo Parish attorney below:

