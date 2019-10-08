UDC plans to file another lawsuit over Caddo Confederate monument

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The United Daughters of the Confederacy has already vowed to keep fighting the removal of the Confederate monument outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse, even after the Supreme Court declined to review their case.

Now, an attorney for the local chapter of the UDC has confirmed plans to file another lawsuit in hopes of putting a stop to an order giving them until November 26 to move it.

UDC Attorney Dave Knadler said the suit will argue, among other things, that the Louisiana statute cited in the Caddo Commission’s August 29 notice to remove the monument does not apply because the parish does not own the land.

“We still claim the land underneath the monument. The federal court, what it ruled was we had insufficient proof to show that we owned the land underneath the monument, but that’s all.”

The suit filed in 2017 by the UDC suit was thrown out by a federal judge in Monroe last year, a decision that was later upheld by a federal appeals court.

Knadler also reiterated the group’s concerns about moving the monument.

“It’s impossible to move, it’s very fragile,” said UDC attorney Dave Knadler. “It’ll fall apart if we do that. Basically, unless it can be moved in one piece, it’s basically demolishing the monument.”

