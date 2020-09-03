UDC wants Caddo Confederate monument moved to Mansfield Civil War historic site

A box was built around the monument on the Caddo courthouse lawn in July in order to protect it until an agreement could be reached and to help diffuse racial tensions amid protests and counter-protests focused on the Confederate symbol until a final resolution could be reached in its removal. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The United Daughters of the Confederacy wants the Confederate monument outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse to be moved to the Mansfield State Historic Site, where the Battle of Mansfield was fought during the Civil War.

Caddo Parish Commission Attorney Donna Frazier told the commission during its regular meeting Thursday afternoon that the UDC had notified them of their preference for the relocation of the monument as they were required to do by August 30 under a settlement reached in July.

That settlement did not designate a date by which the monument had to be moved.

As part of the settlement, the parish agreed to pay for the removal and relocation of the monument. The parish also agreed to “use best efforts to issue a request for proposals, select the most appropriate firm, and sign a contract to accomplish the removal” of the monument and also to carry $2 million in general liability insurance on the entire project.

Frazier said a meeting was held with the technical consultant on Thursday to start drafting a request for proposals and that they hope to get it out shortly.

A box was built around the monument in July in order to protect it and to help diffuse racial tensions amid protests and counter-protests focused on the Confederate symbol until a final resolution could be reached and the monument removed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.