Shreveport employment agencies busy as unemployment soars amid coronavirus pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hiring agencies in Shreveport are working to meet the demand for jobs, even as unemployment rises and companies are looking to hire amid the coronavirus crisis.

The coronavirus pandemic has tipped the scales of supply and demand as many are not working while others are in full swing.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission said people filing for unemployment rose fast by the third week of March to more than 72,000, totaling 119, 057 as of Thursday this week.

In response to the demand, they’ve created an easy online tutorial to help people file their claims.

Long-time Shreveport staffing agency Jean Simpson said their phones are ringing with people looking for work.

They’re taking applications over the phone and online because they’ve locked their doors and are not allowing anyone inside but staff to prevent spreading the coronavirus.

“There are a lot of companies that have closed down for several weeks and plan to open back up hopefully at the start of April. So that part has slowed down but we’ve also had other customers who are needing people,” said Jeff Domar, operations manager of Jean Simpson Personnel Services.

Besides groceries, pharmacies, and trucking, companies in Shreveport in manufacturing, tech, and clerical are hiring.

He said the coronavirus has hit business similar to the times during the 2008 recession and 9/11.

“Everything affects everything else. So it kind of depends on the supply and demand right now and what these companies do. it’s really affected everything for the most part,” Domar said.

Jean Simpson is scheduling appointments two to three weeks out when people can hopefully make direct contact again and said in the meantime it is an important time to update your resume.

