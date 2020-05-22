United Way NWLA creates new COVID-19 relief fund

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The United Way has created a new relief fund to assist those affected financially by COVID-19.

The United For NWLA Fund is a partnership with the Salvation Army, Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourism Bureau, and Shreveport Sports Commission.

The fund would provide up to $500 in relief for individuals affected by COVID-19.

Anyone can apply for the fund and there is no income base threshold. The United Way will vet the applications through a case management team.

When applicants apply, they will be asked basic contact information and how they are affected by the pandemic through a series of questions related to whether furloughed, reduced hours, household income, budget, and monthly expenses.

The money for the fund is coming from the United Way, grants, and donations.

“When your one financial emergency away and really falling below that poverty line, it’s important for someone to step in, give those people just a helping hand to just keep them afloat during this time of emergency,” said Jennifer Horton, Vice President of Operations and Community Development for United Way of Northwest Louisiana.

The fund is not meant to replace other community resources and applicants are encouraged to call 211 first.

If you would like to donate or apply for assistance, click here.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.