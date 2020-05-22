Breaking News
SILVER ALERT: Panola County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 80-year-old man
The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Closures & Cancellations

Unsung Heroes

Honoring Our Graduates

COVID-19 Global Tracker

United Way NWLA creates new COVID-19 relief fund

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The United Way has created a new relief fund to assist those affected financially by COVID-19.

The United For NWLA Fund is a partnership with the Salvation Army, Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourism Bureau, and Shreveport Sports Commission.

The fund would provide up to $500 in relief for individuals affected by COVID-19.

Anyone can apply for the fund and there is no income base threshold. The United Way will vet the applications through a case management team.

When applicants apply, they will be asked basic contact information and how they are affected by the pandemic through a series of questions related to whether furloughed, reduced hours, household income, budget, and monthly expenses.

The money for the fund is coming from the United Way, grants, and donations.

“When your one financial emergency away and really falling below that poverty line, it’s important for someone to step in, give those people just a helping hand to just keep them afloat during this time of emergency,” said Jennifer Horton, Vice President of Operations and Community Development for United Way of Northwest Louisiana.

The fund is not meant to replace other community resources and applicants are encouraged to call 211 first.

If you would like to donate or apply for assistance, click here.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Coronavirus 411

More coronavirus 411
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss