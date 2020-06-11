United Way of NWLA to provide financial assistance for residents impacted by COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The United Way of Northwest Louisiana has partnered with

The Salvation Army and the Shreveport-Bossier Convention & Tourist Bureau to establish the United for NWLA Fund.

According to United Way, this fund is intended for financial emergencies caused by the Novel COVID-19 Pandemic such as loss of work due to severe illness, layoffs or loss of work hours, the need for additional childcare while school-age children are not attending school or because of childcare center closures, and when other community-based programs may not be available to provide assistance.

Before applying for assistance, applicants must dial 211 to seek other avenues and document the resources sought out before their application will be accepted for review.

