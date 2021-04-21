United Way offering free rides to COVID-19 vaccine sites in Shreveport-Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – United Way of Northwest Louisiana is now offering free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites in Shreveport-Bossier.

On Wednesday UWNWLA announced the launch of the “Ride United Vaccine Access Campaign”.

The program gives residents who have transportation challenges free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites with Lyft.

As parish, state, and federal officials continue scaling up the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, the Ride United Vaccine Access Campaign will help more eligible people get immunized to protect their health and the health of the community. Rides are provided through Lyft ride credits, which can be activated on a Lyft smart phone app or by calling 211 to schedule a ride, subject to Lyft availability.

President of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation Michael Tipton said, “Now that the COVID-19 vaccines are available to everyone 16 and older in Louisiana, we want to help as many people as possible get their shot. Unfortunately, lack of transportation prevents many people who would otherwise sign up from getting the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s why we’re proud to support the Ride United Vaccine Access Campaign and make free rides available to and from vaccine appointments for those who need them. Vaccination not only improves health and lives, it’s how we can get back to the things and the people we love.”

UWNWLA 211 serves help seekers from the surrounding 10 parish area and works as part of the Louisiana 211 Statewide Network. 211 Call Specialists are trained to address the root causes of a caller’s problem by locating available resources in their communities – whether it’s transportation, food, disaster assistance, crisis counseling, health care or housing.

Since the COVID-19 response effort began in March 2020, Louisiana 211 has partnered with the Louisiana Department of Health to serve the state’s hotline for general COVID-19 questions, which has so far helped more than 165,000 Louisianans get COVID-19 specific information and assistance for their needs.

United Way of Northwest Louisiana President & CEO, Bruce Willson said, “The Ride United for Vaccine Access Campaign is one of the many COVID inspired programs that our community can be proud of. Often times, public transportation is not always the best option for our most vulnerable population. We are proud to partner with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation and Lyft to provide a solution to an unmet community need.”

Those outside of the immediate area should visit lyft.com/vaccine-access and click “Get a ride” to see if there are eligible services in their area.

President & CEO of the Louisiana Association of United Ways Sarah Berthelot said, “Time and again, we at LA 211 have worked to give personalized attention to the elderly and vulnerable populations, ensuring that they have information to take effective steps to stay well as we navigate COVID-19. Now, 211 is able to provide transportation help through the Ride United Vaccine Access effort to provide equitable access for better health.”