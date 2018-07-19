United Way to kick off annual Fill the Bus Supply Drive

The United Way of Northwest Louisiana is seeking help from the public for new school supplies.

This allows children to start the new school year with the basic tools needed for success in school. Last year, with the help of volunteers, 4,500 backpacks full of supplies were distributed to schools in Northwest Louisiana.



WHEN:

Friday July, 20 4pm – 7pm

Saturday July, 21 10am – 2pm



WHERE: Area Super Walmart Stores

· 2536 Airline Dr, Bossier, LA

· 1645 E. Bert Kouns, Shreveport, LA

· 6235 Westport Ave, Shreveport, LA

· 1379 Homer Rd, Minden, LA



WHY: The drive will benefit more than 4,000 elementary, middle and high school children identified as ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) and/or families struggling to make ends meet throughout three different school systems. United Way Fill the Bus School Supply Drive seeks to lessen the strain on already strapped household budgets. On average, families with K-12 children in the United States will spend $123 on school supplies such as notebooks, pencils, backpacks and lunchboxes according to the National Retail Federation. That does not include electronics, clothing/uniforms and accessories.



Click here to donate.