‘Unmask our Kids:’ Parent group plans to protest mask policy at Sabine school board meeting

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Parents opposing mask mandates for students in Sabine Parish schools plan to show up at a specially scheduled school board meeting Monday afternoon to express their objections and demand exemptions to the policy.

Sabine Parish School Board Superintendent Dr. Ebarb says the district intends to follow the law when it comes to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ mask mandate as they reopen schools for Fall 2021.

“The governor enacted mask mandate for the health and safety of our employees and students and there are people on both sides of this argument. However, we don’t have a choice when it’s an Executive Order signed by the governor,” Dr. Ebarb said Sunday.

Members of “Unmask our Kids Sabine Parish,” which describes itself as a grass-roots parent group with more than 950 members, plan to submit forms that have been distributed to parents requesting exemptions from the mask policy for students based on either philosophical or religious objections.

“Unmask our Kids” founder Kresha Matkin, who says she is a concerned mother of three, says she plans to present the concerns of the growing organization to the Sabine Parish School Board members and school personnel in attendance.

“It’s about common sense,” Matkin said in a statement released to the media ahead of Monday’s meeting. “It’s about parents coming together and drawing a line in the sand and saying these are our children and we will not co-parent with the government.”

“First of all we’re going to follow the law,” Ebarb said. “The second part is, it will be based on a case-by-case basis according to how the law and the guidance apply to their case.”

Ebarb said if a child if has a serious medical condition that their doctor would have to say that wearing a mask would be detrimental to the students’ health.

The special school board meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9 inside the board room at the main office on 695 Peterson St. in Many. It will be live-streamed on the SPSB Facebook page.

The first day of school for Sabine Parish students is Tuesday, Aug. 10.