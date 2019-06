SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The AJGA golf tournament scheduled for next week at Southern Trace Country Club in Shreveport is postponed.

Event organizers tell KTAL its due to poor conditions on the greens. It will be rescheduled for July. As soon as the new dates are set, we’ll pass along that information.

—

