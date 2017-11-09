UPDATE: 3 men, including local teacher behind bars for child porn

A Caddo Parish school teacher is among three people arrested on over 100 counts of child pornography.

Scott Stewart, 43, of Bossier City, was arrested Tuesday on three counts of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children and one count of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children – under the age of 13. Stewart’s bond has been set at $150,000.

Stewart was hired by Caddo Parish Schools back on Aug. 9 as a special education teacher at Ridgewood Middle School.

School officials say Stewart’s background check produced no criminal history.

On Wednesday, Caddo Parish School Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree terminated Stewart’s employment.

Attorney General Jeff Landry said, “These arrests should serve as a reminder to the State that my office will not stand for the exploitation of children. We will continue doing all we legally can to find child predators and bring them to justice.”

The two other men arrested on child pornography charges are:

James Wilson, 32 of Bossier City, was arrested Tuesday on 100 counts of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children. Wilson’s bond has been set at $150,000.

James Grant, 66 of Benton, was arrested Monday on 35 counts of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children. Grant’s bond has been set at $252,000.

All three men were booked into the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Facility following a joint investigation between General Landry’s LBI, Homeland Security Investigations, the FBI, Bossier City Marshal’s Office, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Caddo District Attorney’s Office.

Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit has investigated thousands of computer crimes that have victimized children from infants to 16 years of age.

To report child exploitation, call (800) 256-4506.