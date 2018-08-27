UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled; missing Arkansas girl found safe Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSONVILLE, Ark - UPDATE: A three-year-old girl reported missing in an Arkansas AMBER ALERT early Monday morning has been found safe.

The Jacksonville Police Department reported Monday afternoon that Jal'ah Ware was brought to the police department by a relative.

Her father, Jal'on Ware, 21, the suspect in the case, is still on the run.

ORIGINAL:

An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Jal'ah Ware from Jacksonville, Arkansas.

Police believe she was taken by her biological father, Jal'on Ware during an aggravated burglary where he also shot and physically assaulted a man.

He is considered armed and dangerous. The two may be traveling in a white 2018 Jeep Cherokee with an Arkansas temporary license plate.

Anyone having information should contact the Jacksonville Police Department at (501) 985-2802.