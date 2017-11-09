UPDATE: BAFB airman arrested on child pornography charges

UPDATE: Officials at Barksdale Air Force Base say they’re cooperating with police after an Airman is arrested on child pornography charges.

Bossier City Police arrested Staff Sgt. Robert Betha Broadus at BAFB last Thursday.

Base officials released a statement saying ‘Barksdale Air Force Base officials are fully cooperating with local police officials on this case.”

Broadus remains in custody at the Bossier Parish Jail. His bond is set at $100,000.

ORGINAL: An airman at Barksdale Air Force Base has been arrested after authorities find numerous images of child pornography on his computer.

Thursday morning Bossier City Police arrested 27-year-old Robert Betha Broadus at BAFB following an investigation that began in June.

At that time detectives received information that Broadus had possession of a lewd photograph of a child on a personal computer.

Investigators later seized Broadus’ computers and other electronic devices inside his home. They discovered multiple images of child porn on a laptop computer hard drive.

Broadus was booked into the Bossier City Jail on 26 counts of pornography involving juveniles. His bond has been set at $100,000.