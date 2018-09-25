UPDATE: BCPD investigating first homicide of the year

UPDATE:

An investigation is underway into the murder of man in Bossier City’s Green Acres subdivision.

Shortly before 5:45 a.m. Tuesday police responded to multiple calls that gun shots were heard in the 500 block of Parklane Dr.

When officers arrived they found a man outside of a home with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He died at the scene.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

Detectives are currently going door to door, speaking with residents about the crime.

Any residents who have video surveillance showing suspicious activity in the area or anyone who may have information on the crime is urged to contact the Bossier City Police Department at (318) 741-8611.

Information on the crime can also be given anonymously by contacting Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 and tips can be submitted through the www.p3tips.com.



Those who provide information that leads to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Bossier City Police are investigating the first homicide of the year.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Parklane Drive in the Greenacres neighborhood around 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Details are limited at this time, but the city’s Public Information Officer Traci Landry says one man was found shot and unresponsive on the scene. Police have not named any suspects. This is a developing story.