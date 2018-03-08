UPDATE: Body found believed to be missing Bossier City man

UPDATE:

Authorities believe the body that was discovered Thursday morning near a local bridge may

be a Bossier City man who has been missing since last month.

Shortly after 8 a.m. a man who was searching for his lost dog found the body inside an abandoned box trailer near Arthur Ray Teague Parkway just north of the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge.



Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit say the body is believed to be that 48-year old Steven Richard Jones.

Jones was last seen on February 7 when he left his friend’s home in Bossier City. He was reported as missing on Feb. 17.

Friends and family told police that Jones had been living on the streets and was homeless.

Detectives say a wallet containing Jones’ driver’s license along with other identifying evidence including clothing indicate that the body is likely that of Jones. They added that while a cause of death is not known at this time, it does not appear foul play was a factor.

The Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office took custody of the body for autopsy.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police are investigating after a body was found near a bridge in Bossier City.

A man discovered the body Thursday morning while he was looking for his dog near Arthur Ray Teague Parkway and the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge.

Authorities say the body of an adult male was found inside a trailer.

The cause of death is unknown and an autopsy has been ordered.