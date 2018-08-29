UPDATE: Boil advisories lifted for Bossier City

UPDATE:

You no longer have to boil your water if you live in certain areas of Bossier City.

Officials announced Friday that the boil advisories that were issued earlier this week have been lifted for the following areas:

John Wesley Blvd. between Old Minden Rd. and Loreco St.

Shed Rd. between Benton Rd. and James St.

ORIGINAL STORY:

You are being advised to boil your water if you live in a certain part of Bossier City.

On Wednesday officials issued a boil advisory after complications with construction efforts in the area required a valve down to complete the work.

The advisory impacts residents and businesses along John Wesley Blvd. between Old Minden Rd. and Loreco St.

Repairs are underway and should be complete by 6 p.m. Customers will experience low water pressure during this time.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

This advisory will remain in effect until further notice.