UPDATE: Boil advisory lifted for Bossier Parish residents

UPDATE:

You no longer have to boil your water if you live in certain parts of Bossier Parish.

On Tuesday officials with the Plain Dealing Water System announced the boil advisory has been lifted for all customers.

ORIGINAL STORY:

You are being advised to boil your water if you live in certain parts of Bossier Parish.

Officials with the Plain Dealing Water System announced Monday that a boil advisory had been issued for residents due a water supply distribution problem.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice.