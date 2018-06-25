UPDATE: Boil advisory lifted for Caddo Parish community

UPDATE:

You no longer need to boil your water if you live in the southern part of Caddo Parish.

Officials with the Lake Shreve Estates Water System announced Monday that the boil advisory has been lifted for residents after water samples came back negative for contamination.



ORIGINAL STORY:

You will need to boil your water if you live in the southern part of Caddo Parish.

On Thursday officials with the Lake Shreve Estates Water System off Mayo Rd. in Shreveport issued a boil advisory for residents due to repairs.

You are advised to boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice.