UPDATE: Boil advisory lifted for Greenwood residents

UPDATE:

You no longer have to boil your water if you are a customer of the Greenwood Water System.

Officials announced Tuesday that all water samples had been cleared by the Louisiana Department of Health and Office of Public Safety and the boil advisory has been lifted for the area.

UPDATE:

All customers of the Greenwood Water System have officially been placed under a boil advisory.

Officials announced Thursday that all residents are being advised to boil their water since repairs have been completed on the water pipes and water service has been restored.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

ORIGINAL STORY:

You are being advised to boil your water if you live in certain parts of south Caddo Parish.

Officials with the Greenwood Water System announced Monday that residents will be placed under a boil advisory due to a major water pipe replacement and repairs near Interstate-20.

There will be an interruption in your service starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 14. Repairs should be

complete within 8 to 10 hours. The advisory goes into effect once the water has been restored.

