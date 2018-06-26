UPDATE: Boil advisory lifted in Bossier City

UPDATE: The City of Bossier City has lifted the boil advisory previously issued for residents and businesses along John Wesley Boulevard between Old Minden Road and Loreco Street.

This advisory was a precautionary measure and recommended those in the affected area to boil their water for one minute before consuming it until. Again the advisory was a precautionary measure and not a boil order.

ORIGINAL:

The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for a small area of Bossier City. The advisory is for residents and business along John Wesley Boulevard between Old Minden Road and Loreco Street.



Complications with water main maintenance efforts within this area required a valve down to complete the work. Repairs began at approximately 1:00 pm this afternoon and are expected to be cocomplete by 6:00 pm. Customers will experience low water pressures during this time period.



This advisory is a precautionary measure and recommends those in the affected area to boil their water for one minute before consuming it until the advisory is rescinded. The advisory pertains only to water used for consumption. Again the advisory is a precautionary measure and not a boil order.



