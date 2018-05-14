UPDATE: Boil advisory no longer in effect for Bossier residents

UPDATE:

You no longer have to boil your water if you live in the Haughton area.

Officials with the Village Water System announced Thursday that the boil advisory has been lifted for Wafer Rd., Lindsey Rd., Cannon Rd. and David Dr.

ORIGINAL STORY:

You are being advised to boil your water if you live in certain parts of Bossier Parish.

Officials with the Village Water System announced Monday that a boil advisory had been issued due to an emergency repair on the main line in Haughton.

The advisory affects the following areas:

1347 through 1852 Wafer Rd.

All of Lindsey Rd.

All of Cannon Rd.

All of David Dr.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

