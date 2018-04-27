UPDATE: Boil order lifted for entire East Texas community

UPDATE:

Residents in one East Texas community no longer have to boil their water.

On Monday the officials with the City of Maud announced that the boil order has been lifted for the entire city.

ORIGINAL STORY:

All residents in one East Texas community are being ordered to boil their water.

On Friday the City of Maud issued a boil order for residents following an electrical issue that caused the water tower level to drop below the required level mandated by the state.

The boil order impacts everyone in the Maud Water System.

Meanwhile, you should bring your water to a vigorous boil for at least two minutes before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The boil order will remain in effect until further notice.