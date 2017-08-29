UPDATE: Bossier authorities find missing 13-year-old

UPDATE:

A 13-year-old who has been missing since earlier this week has been located.

Bossier City Police announced Wednesday that Carmen Denise Thompson has been found unharmed.



ORIGINAL STORY:

The Bossier City Police Department needs your assistance finding a runaway teen.



Carmen Denise Thompson, 13, reportedly ran away from her home on Monday.



Police say there’s no indication of foul play being involved however they are concerned for her welfare.



Denise is described as a black female, standing 5’6” tall, weighing 160 lbs. and wears her hair braided. She was last seen wearing a black polo shirt and khaki shorts.



Anyone who can help police locate her is urged to call Bossier City Police at (318) 741-8665.