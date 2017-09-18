UPDATE: Bossier authorities locate missing 16-year-old

UPDATE:

A Bossier Parish teenager who has been missing since the end of August has been found.

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office says 16-year-old Dallas Hanks was located Thursday and he is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a teenager who has been missing since the end of August.

Dallas Hanks, 16, of the 1200 block Maplewood Drive in Bossier City, was last seen Aug. 31. Family members say he spent the night at a friend’s house and never returned home.

Dallas is described as a white male, standing 5’8″ inches tall and weighs 130 lbs. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dallas is urged to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.