UPDATE: Bossier City boil advisory rescinded

UPDATE: The boil advisory issued Tuesday, February 19, 2019 for residents and businesses along E. Texas Street (Louisiana Highway 80) between Six Fountain Drive and Pearl Drive has been rescinded.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The City of Bossier has issued a boil advisory for a small area of the city. The advisory is for residents and businesses along E. Texas Street (Louisiana Highway 80) between Six Fountain Drive and Pearl Drive.

Complications with construction efforts within this area required a valve down to complete the work. Repairs are underway and are expected to be complete by 9:00 pm. Customers will experience low water pressures during this time.

This advisory is a precautionary measure. It is recommended that those in the affected area boil their water for one minute before consuming it until the advisory is removed. The advisory pertains only to water used for consumption. Again the advisory is a precautionary measure and not a boil order.