UPDATE: Bossier City Police have identified child; locating child's guardian

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a child who was found walking on Shady Grove Drive.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a child who was found walking on Shady Grove Drive.

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - Bossier City Police tell us that they are in contact with the child's parents and are in the process of locating the guardian the child is staying with.

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - A child was found wandering in Bossier City and now police are asking for help to identify him.

Police say the young boy was located around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the 1700 block of Shady Grove Drive. Police say they received a call that a young boy was standing in the middle of the road.

The child appears to be approximately 5 to 7 years old.

Anyone with information on the identity or the child or information on the boy’s parents or guardians should contact the Bossier City Police Department at (318) 741-8665.

---

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.