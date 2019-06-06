UPDATE: Bossier City Police have identified child; locating child’s guardian

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police tell us that they are in contact with the child’s parents and are in the process of locating the guardian the child is staying with.

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A child was found wandering in Bossier City and now police are asking for help to identify him.

Police say the young boy was located around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the 1700 block of Shady Grove Drive. Police say they received a call that a young boy was standing in the middle of the road.

The child appears to be approximately 5 to 7 years old.

Anyone with information on the identity or the child or information on the boy’s parents or guardians should contact the Bossier City Police Department at (318) 741-8665.

—

