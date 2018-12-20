UPDATE: Bossier City Police Officer charged with sexual abuse of animals

A Bossier City Police Officer is facing forty counts of sexual abuse of an animal.

Terry Yetman was arrested by Louisiana State Police and turned himself in Wednesday evening.

He’s being held at the Bossier City Detention Center and his bond is set at $350,000.

Yetman, who was assigned as an officer in the patrol division, was placed on paid administrative leave in November when Bossier Police were notified of the investigation.

Yetman has been with the Bossier City Police Department since November 2014.

Louisiana State Police say in August, detectives with the Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit began an investigation which resulted in a search warrant being obtained for electronic devices belonging to a Bossier City Police Officer.

During the search, evidence indicating possession of pornography involving sexual acts with an animal was found on devices belonging to Yetman.

Yetman voluntarily surrendered upon learning warrants had been issued for his arrest. The investigation is on-going with additional charges possible.

Meanwhile, Yetman was honored back in October as a 2018 recipient of the Trey Hutchison Award.

Officer Yetman was recognized for his outstanding efforts over the past year to champion the protective rights of domestic violence victims and their families.